TV Technology Announces 2017 NAB Best of Show Award Winners

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2017 NAB Show.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.



Product details will be posted shortly. The winners are:

Accelerated Media Technologies - ENGenesis for Video Field Communications

Accelerated Media Technologies - Nissan/Ford High Top Conversion

Akamai - Media Services Live TV Streaming System

Audio-Technica - 6000 Series High Density Wireless System

AudioVideo BrandBuilder - WonderLook Pro Color Management Software

Autoscript - Intelligent Prompting



Axon Digital Design - Studio.One Ultra High-res camera system

BB&S Lighting - Pipeline 2' 2Bank Remote Phosphor Light

Bexel - Bexel Clarity 800 Live POV Camera

Bitcentral - Core News All In One News Production

Bittree Patchbays - 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay

Black Box - Boxilla AV & KVM Systems Manager

Blackmagic Design - ATEM TV Studio

Broadcast Pix - BPswitch video production switchers

Canon USA - Canon EOS C700 CINEMA CAMERA

ChyronHego - VPX Virtual Production Server

Cineo Lighting - Quantum c80 full-gamut lighting fixture

Cobalt Digital - FAST-Stream OTT insertion & streaming

Continental Electronics - CTX Series UHF Solid State Transmitter

Core SWX - Fleet Micro Charger

Cuescript - CueScript PTZ Prompting System

D2D Technologies - D2Flex 6000 Video Processor and Gateway

Dalet Digital Media Systems - Dalet Orchestration

EditShare - EditShare Single Node Storage Solutions

Embrionix - emSFP-GATEWAY-DMI IP to HDMI converter

ENCO - enCaption3R4 Automated Captioning System

Evertz Microsystems - DC-LIVE-EDIT video/audio editing tool

Evertz Microsystems - evREMOTE & 3606FR IP transport platforms

Flanders Scientific - DM240 Color Critical Production Monitor

Fluotec - VEGALUX 300 12” Tunable LED FRESNEL

Grass Valley - Densité UHD-3901 UHD Up-converter w/ HDR

Grass Valley - XCU XF Fiber Base Station

Hitachi Kokusai - Z-HD5500 studio/field camera with HDR

Ikegami - SHK-810 8K Ultra HD Camera System

Imagine Communications - Selenio One XC software-only transcoder

Interra Systems - BATON Next-Generation Hybrid QC Solution With ABR Checks

iZotope - RX 6 , Audio Repair

JVCKENWOOD USA - PB-CELL200 ProHD Portable Bridge

LEMO - Anglissimo Connector

Leyard -Leyard LED MultiTouch

LiveU - LU600 Portable Transmission Unit w/HEVC

Logitek - Helix TV Audio Console

Lumens Integration - VC-A50P HD PTZ IP Camera

LYNX Technik - greenMachine titan signal processing

Marshall Electronics - OR-185-3GSDI Master Confidence Monitor

Miller Camera Support - Skyline 90 Fluid Head

MultiDyne - VB Series

Net Insight - Sye True Live 360˚ OTT Streaming Solutio

NewsMaker Systems - NewsCaster Control Live News Automation

Newtek - Tricaser TC1-4K IP Video Production

ONEtastic - MULTITASTIC C2 VHF 7+1 ATSC transposer

Paywizard and Genius Digital - Genius Digital powers Paywizard Agile

Persistent Systems - MPU5- Mobile Ad Hoc Networking

Point Source Audio - CM-i5 Patented In-Ear Broadcast Headset

Prime Focus Technologies - DAX Production Cloud

Pronology - StreamFile Core

Quantum - StorNext 6 Workflow Storage Platform

Rohde & Schwarz - R&S PRISMON monitoring and multiviewing

Ross Video - Graphite Live Event Production System

RTS Intercom Systems - ROAMEO wireless intercom system

Shure - Axient Digital Wireless System

Silvus Technologies - StreamCaster 4400 wireless connectivity

Snell Advanced Media - SAM VIBE – News Production

Snell Advanced Media - IQMIX25 - Multi-Channel IP Transceiver

Sony - HDC-P43 4K/HD POV Camera

Studer - DIOS I/O Routing Automation Software

Switchcraft - Ultra VideoPatch Mid-Size 24GHz Patchbay

TeamCast - VORTEX II Dualcast ATSC 1.0/3.0 Exciter

Telemetrics - PT-HP-S5 Robotic Pan/Tilt Head

Telestream - Wirecast Gear, Live Streaming Production

Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group - Linear Acoustic AMS

TradeCast.tv - TradeCast.tv: your own online TV channel

TVU Networks - TVU One with HEVC mobile transmitter

Verizon Digital Media Services - Verizon Media Xperience Studio

V-Nova - PERSEUS 2

Wheatstone - AirAura X4 Digital Spectral Processor

zLense (Zinemath) - zKey 3D Keying System

ZOO Digital - ZOOdubs dubbing platform