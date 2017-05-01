TV Technology Announces 2017 NAB Best of Show Award Winners
LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2017 NAB Show.
NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
Product details will be posted shortly. The winners are:
Accelerated Media Technologies - ENGenesis for Video Field Communications
Accelerated Media Technologies - Nissan/Ford High Top Conversion
Akamai - Media Services Live TV Streaming System
Audio-Technica - 6000 Series High Density Wireless System
AudioVideo BrandBuilder - WonderLook Pro Color Management Software
Autoscript - Intelligent Prompting
Axon Digital Design - Studio.One Ultra High-res camera system
BB&S Lighting - Pipeline 2' 2Bank Remote Phosphor Light
Bexel - Bexel Clarity 800 Live POV Camera
Bitcentral - Core News All In One News Production
Bittree Patchbays - 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay
Black Box - Boxilla AV & KVM Systems Manager
Blackmagic Design - ATEM TV Studio
Broadcast Pix - BPswitch video production switchers
Canon USA - Canon EOS C700 CINEMA CAMERA
ChyronHego - VPX Virtual Production Server
Cineo Lighting - Quantum c80 full-gamut lighting fixture
Cobalt Digital - FAST-Stream OTT insertion & streaming
Continental Electronics - CTX Series UHF Solid State Transmitter
Core SWX - Fleet Micro Charger
Cuescript - CueScript PTZ Prompting System
D2D Technologies - D2Flex 6000 Video Processor and Gateway
Dalet Digital Media Systems - Dalet Orchestration
EditShare - EditShare Single Node Storage Solutions
Embrionix - emSFP-GATEWAY-DMI IP to HDMI converter
ENCO - enCaption3R4 Automated Captioning System
Evertz Microsystems - DC-LIVE-EDIT video/audio editing tool
Evertz Microsystems - evREMOTE & 3606FR IP transport platforms
Flanders Scientific - DM240 Color Critical Production Monitor
Fluotec - VEGALUX 300 12” Tunable LED FRESNEL
Grass Valley - Densité UHD-3901 UHD Up-converter w/ HDR
Grass Valley - XCU XF Fiber Base Station
Hitachi Kokusai - Z-HD5500 studio/field camera with HDR
Ikegami - SHK-810 8K Ultra HD Camera System
Imagine Communications - Selenio One XC software-only transcoder
Interra Systems - BATON Next-Generation Hybrid QC Solution With ABR Checks
iZotope - RX 6 , Audio Repair
JVCKENWOOD USA - PB-CELL200 ProHD Portable Bridge
LEMO - Anglissimo Connector
Leyard -Leyard LED MultiTouch
LiveU - LU600 Portable Transmission Unit w/HEVC
Logitek - Helix TV Audio Console
Lumens Integration - VC-A50P HD PTZ IP Camera
LYNX Technik - greenMachine titan signal processing
Marshall Electronics - OR-185-3GSDI Master Confidence Monitor
Miller Camera Support - Skyline 90 Fluid Head
MultiDyne - VB Series
Net Insight - Sye True Live 360˚ OTT Streaming Solutio
NewsMaker Systems - NewsCaster Control Live News Automation
Newtek - Tricaser TC1-4K IP Video Production
ONEtastic - MULTITASTIC C2 VHF 7+1 ATSC transposer
Paywizard and Genius Digital - Genius Digital powers Paywizard Agile
Persistent Systems - MPU5- Mobile Ad Hoc Networking
Point Source Audio - CM-i5 Patented In-Ear Broadcast Headset
Prime Focus Technologies - DAX Production Cloud
Pronology - StreamFile Core
Quantum - StorNext 6 Workflow Storage Platform
Rohde & Schwarz - R&S PRISMON monitoring and multiviewing
Ross Video - Graphite Live Event Production System
RTS Intercom Systems - ROAMEO wireless intercom system
Shure - Axient Digital Wireless System
Silvus Technologies - StreamCaster 4400 wireless connectivity
Snell Advanced Media - SAM VIBE – News Production
Snell Advanced Media - IQMIX25 - Multi-Channel IP Transceiver
Sony - HDC-P43 4K/HD POV Camera
Studer - DIOS I/O Routing Automation Software
Switchcraft - Ultra VideoPatch Mid-Size 24GHz Patchbay
TeamCast - VORTEX II Dualcast ATSC 1.0/3.0 Exciter
Telemetrics - PT-HP-S5 Robotic Pan/Tilt Head
Telestream - Wirecast Gear, Live Streaming Production
Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group - Linear Acoustic AMS
TradeCast.tv - TradeCast.tv: your own online TV channel
TVU Networks - TVU One with HEVC mobile transmitter
Verizon Digital Media Services - Verizon Media Xperience Studio
V-Nova - PERSEUS 2
Wheatstone - AirAura X4 Digital Spectral Processor
zLense (Zinemath) - zKey 3D Keying System
ZOO Digital - ZOOdubs dubbing platform
