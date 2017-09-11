TSL Products Highlighting TallyMan, Flashboard at IBC 2017

MARLOW, ENGLAND—TSL Products is preparing to arrive in Amsterdam for IBC 2017 to show the latest versions of both its TallyMan control system and FlashBoard information distribution and display system.

TallyMan

TallyMan’s new core software version 1.9 and virtual control panel design tool are the key features that will be displayed during the show. The newly installed software adds the Ember+ standard, expanding the controls that are directly accessible to the operator or allowing those controls to be automated. A recent partnership with Jünger Audio implements the Ember+ protocol across its range of products, enabling TallyMan to access the parameters of all Jünger Audio devices.

The updated virtual panel design software, meanwhile, allows users to create tailored control surfaces on physical panels or on touchscreen computers. The design software gives users the choice for the appropriate control for all functions, like rotary or linear sliders, or X-Y control. The virtual control panel can be defined by color and the screens can include branding.

The FlashBoard display will show attendees how the system can linked to TallyMan through the TallyMan API and with other control systems via common interfaces. A drag-and-drop design software enables users to create multiple display formats, each with a unique combination of data, clocks and timers, on-air and cue lights, and product information.

Both TallyMan and FlashBoard can draw on system-wide monitoring information via common standards and manufacturer specific APIs. Engineering monitoring of system usage and status data can be done through the InSite platform, with alarms capable of being sent through email or SMS.

TSL Products will offer these new systems, as well as additional products from its range, at its booth 10.B41 during IBC 2017.