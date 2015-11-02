TSL Plans Audio Systems Display at CCW

MARLOW, ENGLAND—TSL Products looks to turn up the noise on its new audio monitoring systems at CCW 2015, specifically its redesigned Monitor Plus Audio series. The company also plans to demonstrate its recently announced Virtual Panel add-on to the TallyMan control system.

The new MPA systems are available in two models: Solo, which offers the ability to listen to any channel, and Mix, which allows the creation of a simple monitoring mix. Both models feature a shallow unit depth of 100mm and come with a built-in web server that enables all units to be configured, monitored and controlled remotely through an intuitive web interface. The new systems are also offers support for Dante and Ravenna for the move to Audio over IP.

The Virtual Panel for TallyMan now allows users to access the functionality of TallyMan through an intuitive, customizable interface. The panel features a configurable touch screen interface, providing the ability to control many different routers.

CCW 2015 is set to run from Nov. 11-12 in New York. TSL Products will be located at booth 654.