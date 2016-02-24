Thomson Previews Video Infrastructure at CABSAT 2016

RENNES, FRANCE—As part of its “Behind Every Screen” approach, Thomson Video Networks combines on-premises and cloud-based resources as part of its all-encompassing video infrastructure. The company will showcase a number of its products at the upcoming CABSAT 2016 show that help make up this infrastructure, covering areas like ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies.

ViBE XT1000

Part of Thomson’s display will be its ViBE line of products. This includes its ViBE CP6000 contribution codec, ViBE EM4000 HD/SD encoder, and ViBE XT1000 Xtream transcoder. The ViBE CP6000 features eight HD channels per 1RU chassis and a modular implementation of MPEG-4 contribution codecs for compression performance in contribution applications. New for the ViBE EM4000 is a SD-to-HD conversion capability, helping it offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1RU chassis. Then Thomson’s XT1000 enables OTT, cable and telco customers launch turnaround services, with support for up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels and transcoding from format to format.

Thomson will also demonstrate its playout and OTT services with the FUZE-1 playout system and ViBE VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC 4K encoder. The FUZE-1 integrates traditional channel-in-a-box playout functions with encoding and transcoding for broadcast and OTT delivery. The ViBE VS7000 offers live broadcast-quality encoding, video preprocessing, and file transcoding.

Thomson Video Networks will be located in the Zabeel Hall at booth ZG2-40 during CABSAT 2016, which takes places from March 8-10 at the Dubai World Trade Center.