Thinklogical to Display CATx KVM Systems at NAB Show

MILFORD, CONN.—Thinklogical is set to showcase its new TLX Series CATx matrix switchers and extenders at its booth (SL6028) at the 2016 NAB Show. The new, uncompressed product line includes video and KVM extenders and a range of matrix switches from 12 to 640 ports.

The TLX is a high-bandwidth (10Gbps) hybrid signal transmission architecture that supports both standard CATx copper network cabling and fiber. TLX CATx is compatible and interoperable with the TLX fiber-optic product line, offering system flexibility in new and existing installations, and a scalable, future-proof upgrade path. Thinklogical says it provides a 100 percent uncompressed signal path on either CATx or fiber cabling with low signal latency, offering pixel-for-pixel transmission of 4K DCI/UHD resolution video.

Features for the TLX Hybrid Video and KVM Extenders include uncompressed signal extension of up to 80km over fiber, 100m over CAT6a; DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 extenders; support for a single display up to 4096x2160 at 30 Hz over a single cable, 60 Hz over two cables; HDCP content support; an Ethernet port for configuration, management and updates; support for full duplex stereo, embedded audio, unbalance analog audio, and serial RS-232; and USB 2.0 and USB HID support.

The TLX Hybrid Matrix Switches feature hot swappable power supplies, fan trays, control cards, and data input/output cards; redundant and current-sharing power supplies; redundant control cards with automatic failover; it is also interoperable with Thinklogical’s 6.25Gbps Velocity series products.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.