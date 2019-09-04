The Switch to Debut New Brand at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Ahead of its demonstration at IBC 2019, The Switch has announced that it is launching a new brand and website the company says “underlines The Switch’s comprehensive network reach and three decades of experience in live event production.”

The new brand features the strapline “Always On, Always There,” which will appear on its new website, its IBC stand, and the company’s studio and production facilities in Burbank, Calif., Los Angeles, New York and London.

“The new branding reflects The Switch’s position in the modern landscape of live video production and transmission, in which we support some of the most talked about live events in sports, esports, news, entertainment and enterprise,” said Kevin O’Meara, vice president of marketing for The Switch. This includes a multiplatform global transmission network and mobile and at-home/remove video production capabilities.

Check out the new website for The Switch at www.theswitch.tv.

During IBC 2019, which runs from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam, The Switch will be located at stand 5.A73.