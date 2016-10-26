Telestream to Highlight Live Streaming Solutions at NAB Show New York
NEW YORK–Telestream will highlight live streaming solutions, video encoding and transcoding systems and a new suite of QC tools at this year’s NAB Show New York, located in the Javits Convention Center on Nov, 9-10.
The company will demonstrate Vantage, a scalable, software-enabled media processing platform that allows users to ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute their media. Two new applications that deliver real-time streaming and capture also will be shown. The Lightspeed Live Stream helps prepare real-time content for adaptive bitrate live streaming, while Lightspeed Live Capture can independently record multiple channels of SD HD or a single channel of UHD.
Telestream’s Wirecast 7 is the latest version of the company’s cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software. It allows capture from live camera feeds, where the user can then insert graphics titles.
Telestream is located in booth 1414.
