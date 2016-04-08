Telestream Cloud Set for 2016 NAB Show

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—In addition to demonstrating the Live Stream and Live Capture devices at the 2016 NAB Show, Telestream has announced that it will also show its Telestream Cloud video encoding software as a servce(SaaS) for video production and post production professionals. This version of the Cloud system includes support for Apple ProRes and extends encoding capabilities.

The Telestream Cloud offers video transcoding for all formats and codecs. It utilizes an API to automate and integrate into customer workflows. The system leverages multiple cloud service providers—including Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and Rackspace—for file transfer and encoding times. The Cloud also features certified ProRes presets to deliver video files that conform to Apple standards and work with Apple’s Final Cut Pro or other editing software packages.

Telestream will be located at booth SL4525 during the 2016 NAB Show, which takes place April 16-21 in Las Vegas.