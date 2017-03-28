Telemetrics Bringing Robotic Pan/Tilt Camera Head to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Telemetrics Camera Control Systems will unveil the PT-HP-S5 servo pan/tilt head, the newest addition to its servo-controlled pan/tilt camera support systems. The PT-HP-S5, which is 4K-ready with embedded fiber connectivity, accommodates any box-style camera and lenses up to 40 pounds.

PT-HP-S5

Ideal for robotically controlled cameras and automated production studios, the PT-HP-S5 lowers operating costs for budget-conscious users without sacrificing reliability, and warns operators when load balancing and power issues are detected, thereby reducing technical errors.

When used with the Telemetrics RCCP-1 or RCCP-1A advanced control panel, a single remote operator can perform creative camera moves. The RCCP-1A provides easy access to broadcast camera menu controls without need for external camera control units or paint boxes. Users can dynamically match complex keyframe-based moves to the action.

Telemetrics will also introduce the CLIU-S5, its latest camera/lens interface unit that works with the RCCP-1. Designed for remote operation of ENG-style and studio box cameras, it features integrated control over most broadcast cameras and lenses, and allows operators to quickly make adjustments to all shading controls, plus iris and zoom, for cameras mounted in fixed positions or on a boom or crane.

Telemetrics will also show the Televator EP7 Series of elevating pedestals, which are well suited to virtual set systems due to their ultra-smooth motion, quiet operation and precise motion.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Telemetrics Camera Control Systemswill be in boothC8319. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.