Tektronix Readies IP/SDI, 4K/HDR & ABR Monitoring Solutions for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—To support the broadcast industry through several critical technological transitions, Tektronix will be demonstrating new IP/SDI, 4K/HDR and ABR monitoring products at the 2017 NAB Show. For the SDI to IP transition, Tektronix will demonstrate PRISM, which provides real time monitoring and analysis of IP streams and associated content, particularly for early identification and diagnosis of network or content issues, such as intermittent loss of video, audio, or data content.

PRISM

The PRISM demo will cover analysis of PTP synchronization timing, SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy support, IGMP V3 and API support for system integration into network management systems, and IP stream capture for deep dive analysis.

With growing demand for 4K/UHD content with HDR picture quality, the Tektronix WFM8000 series of 4K HDR waveform monitors enables 4K HDR content creation, from acquisition through post-production. With the ability to view new HDR capabilities, WFM/WVR8000 products ensure that high-quality content with HDR images deliver a highly realistic viewing experience.

For the transition to adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery models, Tektronix Sentry ABR and Aurora file-based QC solutions provide Perceptual Video Quality (PVQ) measurements that detect video compression artifacts that affect the viewer’s quality of experience. The Sentry ABR adds an end-to-end view of the Quality of Experience (QoE) for all profiles by decrypting and decoding the live video and audio from origin or caching servers for both encrypted and unencrypted content.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Tektronixwill be in boothSU5006. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.