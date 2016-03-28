Tektronix Planning SDI/IP Media Analysis Platform for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Tektronix will demonstrate Prism, its new hybrid SDI/IP media analysis platform, at the 2016 NAB Show. Prism is a new test and diagnostic solution that enables a smooth transition from SDI-based to IP-based infrastructure. This software-defined platform’s graphical displays, coupled with historical data, help solve intermittent problems quickly.

Recognizing that the industry is likely to employ a hybrid SDI/IP infrastructure, and phase in new IP technology for some time to come, Prism provides packet interval histogram, trend graphs, and other intuitive displays to correlate SDI and IP signal types. It can then quickly identify and diagnose the root cause of packet loss and other errors, for example, whether they are in the IP or content layer.

Its timing display helps engineers quickly adjust the timing of the signal within a hybrid environment using PTP or black burst/tri-level sync as the reference source. With its many essential tools, Prism gives broadcasters, engineers and content creators the means to maintain signal quality and to build out their IP facilities with confidence.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Tektronix will be in booth SU5006. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.