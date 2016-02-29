Switronix to Display Wireless Video Battery Monitoring at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Switronix will demo its new Volt Bridge wireless battery monitoring platform at the 2016 NAB Show. This iOS/Android app utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy to transmit smart battery data to iOS/Android devices. Users can monitor the status of batteries in use by setting up warnings—based on voltage, percentage and run time—via push notifications on up to 25 devices. The technology will also be offered in Powertap BLE dongle form, as well as 4-pin XLR, enabling any device or battery to transmit battery data to the Volt Bridge app.

Switronix will also show Hypercore Slim Lithium Ion battery packs, developed to meet the needs of UAV and handheld gimbal users. The packs feature the best power to weight ratio in the industry, a compact form of less than 1.5-inches in depth, and the ability to sustain the power draw required by cameras ranging from RED to ARRI. It’s available in V-Mount, 3-Stud Gold Mount, and V-Mount RED to communicate exact percentage of remaining capacity to the RED camera’s LCD viewfinder.

Also on display will be the Switronix Hypercine X, which supports the film and digital cinema markets by offering both 14.4V and 28V power outputs. By leveraging Hypercore battery technology, Switronix allows users to place four 3-Stud brick battery packs within the device’s housing, transforming it into one single unit, while offering simultaneous, built-in charging. It provides four to eight hours of runtime with four Hypercore batteries installed.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Switronix will be in booth C10248. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.