Switchcraft Introducing 24GHz Video Patching Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Switchcraft, a U.S. manufacturer of video patchbays, will introduce the new Ultra VideoPatch product line at the 2017 NAB Show. This 24GHz video patching product line addresses the broadcast industry’s need for signal-patching solutions capable of handling extremely high frequencies, without sacrificing video quality, especially as resolutions climb to UHD and beyond.

The Ultra VideoPatch line includes Mid-Size/Mini-WECO single jacks, 2x32 1RU patch bays, patch cables and accessories. The product line meets and exceeds the SMTPE 2081-1 and 2082-1 standards with low return loss and 75 ohm impedance. Other Switchcraft video patch products include the 3GHz Standard, Mid-Size, and Micro patchbays.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Switchcraftwill be in boothC7838. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.