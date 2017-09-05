SSL to Debut System T-S300 at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM—Solid State Logic will be touting its new System T-S300 compact audio console at this year’s IBC Show. The S300 is a fixed layout compact control surface that can be combined with the complete portfolio of System T network objects: consoles, remote tiles, touchscreen interfaces, Tempest Processing Engines, remote PC software and network I/O. It can be specified as part of a larger System T installation or as a standalone configuration.

SSL is offering the S300 in two version: 16+1 faders and 32+1 faders. The system can connect to either at Tempest T25 or a T80 Processor Engine, and runs the same software as the S500 surface and Tempest Control Rack.

Included in the S300 is a fully integrated Dante control API that provides arbitrated audio and control resource sharing for SSL’s network I/O range across SSL��s Tempest platform based consoles. Routing control is directly from the console GUI or software instances of the console control software running on standard PCs remotely connected to the main surface.

Additional features include complete showfile compatibility between all System T consoles and controllers; up to eight Dialogue auto mixers and two Dynamics sections per path; full processing capabilities on all channels and busses; and an additional effects rack to provide multiple reverbs, dynamic EQ, noise reduction, signal generators, summing tools, upmixers, downmixers and bus compressor.

SSL will demonstrate the System T-S300 at its booth, 8.D83, during IBC 2017.