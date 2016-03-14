Square Box to Feature Next-Gen MAM System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Square Box Systems will spotlight a new version of its Cat DV 12 media asset management solution at the 2016 NAB Show. Cat DV 12 features an updated user experience, enhanced logging and ingest capabilities, a 64-bit architecture and a robust playback engine that natively supports the latest broadcast camera formats.

Square Box Systems will also introduce Worker 7, the latest version of its workflow automation solution. With new support for Linux, Worker 7 makes Cat DV well suited to large-scale enterprise customers managing large volumes of assets.

The Cat DV Enterprise Server 7 now features Web-based system administration, a REST administration API, support for larger deployments, centralized path mapping, more efficient search tools and a customizable user interface.

The company will also demonstrate its new Cat DV Archive to Cloud solution, which lets users archive media assets and metadata to Amazon’s Simple Storage Service (S3). Square Box will also highlight new features of its Cat DV Pegasus Server, which enables super-fast, Google-style searches across millions of assets. Besides support for Oracle and Microsoft SQL server databases, the server now has enhanced security, flexibility, sophisticated asset usage analytics and reporting.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Square Box Systems will be in booth SL5025. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.