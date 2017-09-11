Spectral Edge Bringing New Vividteq to IBC 2017

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND & AMSTERDAM—After recently releasing the Vividteq color filter technology, Spectral Edge will be giving IBC 2017 attendees a first-hand look. Vividteq is designed to improve image quality and allow for the delivery of HDR-like experiences without needing to replace or update equipment.

Vividteq is deployed within the broadcast head-end or Content Delivery Network to extract and enhance live TV or VoD in real-time on a frame by frame basis using Spectral Edge’s Phusion image processing technology. This produces an enhanced feed for broadcast via terrestrial, cable, satellite or IPTV channels.

Spectral Edge will demonstrate Vividteq at its booth, 10.A42, throughout IBC 2017.