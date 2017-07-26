Sonnet to Roll Out Thunderbolt 3 Related Gear at IBC

IRVINE, CALIF.—Sonnet Technologies is putting an emphasis on its Thunderbolt 3 technology and related products for the upcoming IBC 2017 conference.

Echo Express SE I and SEL

One of the products that Sonnet Technologies is planning to feature is the Thunderbolt 3 editions of the Echo Express SEL and Echo Express SE I Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express expansion systems. Both the SEL and SE I chassis use Thunderbolt 3 to enable data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s, supporting a range of PCIe cards. The systems have a new interface that enables users of 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 ports to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3’s bandwidth.

Sonnet also will show Thunderbolt 3 editions of the three-slot Echo Express III-D and Echo Express III-R Thunderbolt-to-PCI expansion systems and the three-slot Echo Express SE III desktop system.

Another Thunderbolt 3-to-PCI expansion system set to be displayed is the eGFX Breakaway Box. This unit is designed for bandwidth-intensive video graphic cards. The eGFX enables the use of GPU cards that support connecting to a computer over Thunderbolt with Thunderbolt 3-equipped computers. Two new external graphic systems, the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 570, will be previewed.

The first products in Sonnet’s SF3 series of Thunderbolt 3 pro media readers are set to get time as well at IBC. The SF3 Series – CFast 2.0 pro card reader features dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface to ingest files from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. The SF3 Series – SxS pro card reader will also be shown.

Additional products that Sonnet is expected to show at the conference include the Twin 10G and Twin 10G SFP+ dual port adapters for Thunderbolt 2/3; and the Presto 10GbE SFP+ PCI Express 2.0 card and Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T PCIe 3.0 card.

IBC 2017 is slated for Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. Sonnet Technologies will be located at booth 7.F07 during the conference.