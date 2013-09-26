SMPTE Announces 2013 Honorees and Award Winners

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. —The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has named the recipients who will be recognized Oct. 24 at the SMPTE 2013 Honors & Awards Ceremony, held in conjunction with the SMPTE 2013 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.



The Progress Medal recognizes technical contributions to the progress of engineering phases of the motion picture, television or motion imaging industries. Keiichi Kubota has earned the 2013 award in recognition of his 37-year career in television science and technology and his significant contributions in the areas of HDTV standardization activities for SMPTE, ATSC and the FCC Advisory Committee on Advanced Television.



The Archival Technology Medal recognizes technical advancements or contributions related to the invention or development of technology, techniques, workflows or infrastructure for the long-term storage, archive or preservation of media content essence. This year’s award will be presented to Milton R. Shefter in recognition of his leadership contributions to the motion picture and television industry in defining practices for the storage and archive of the industry’s film legacy and digital media content.



The David Sarnoff Medal recognizes contributions to the development of new techniques or equipment that have added to the improvement of the engineering phases of television technology, including large-venue presentations. Chuck Pagano will receive the 2013 award for his pioneering technology and innovation efforts with ESPN.



The Digital Processing Medal recognizes technical achievements related to the development of digital processing of content for cinema, television, games or other related media. The 2013 award will be presented to R. Norman Hurst in recognition of his invention of methods for splicing MPEG-2 transport streams, the development of test bitstreams for evaluating video and audio compression equipment performance, and the development of electronic test patterns that enable evaluation of video encoding and processing systems through visual observation of the outputs they produce.



The Kodak Educational Award honors an individual who advances the educational process through innovative and inspirational methods, and it recognizes contributions in educational programs utilizing the technologies of film. Edward J. Giorgianni will receive the 2013 award for his contributions to color management and workflow innovation in motion pictures through the digital intermediate and digital cinema eras.



The Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal recognizes contributions in the design and development of new and improved methods and/or apparatus for motion picture sound, including any step in the process. Thomas A. Scott will receive the 2013 award for his dedication to the art and technology of motion picture sound.



The Technicolor/Herbert T. Kalmus Medal recognizes contributions that reflect a commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation in motion picture postproduction and distribution services. The 2013 award will be presented to William C. Feightner for his contribution to the art and science of digital motion picture film image science.



The Workflow Systems Medal recognizes contributions related to the development and integration of IT file-based systems and infrastructures into production processes. John Anthony Footen will receive the 2013 award in recognition of pioneering workflow-improving approaches, such as service-oriented architecture into the media industry and his leadership in the standards and education pillars of the SMPTE mission.



William C. Miller has earned the 2013 SMPTE Presidential Proclamation for contributions spanning decades and the society’s key objectives in standards, education and membership. Miller has served in management roles including governor, section chair, and engineering vice president and has been a contributor in standards, conference and section activities.



The SMPTE Journal Award is annually presented to the author of the most outstanding paper originally published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal during the preceding calendar year. The 2013 award will be presented to Wayne E. Bretl for “Theoretical and Practical Limits to Wide Color Gamut Imaging in Objects, Reproducers and Cameras,” published in the May/June 2012 issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. Journal Certificates of Merit will also be presented to Brian Long, Roger Schwenke, Peter Soper, and Glenn Leembruggen for their November/December 2012 journal article titled, “Further Investigations Into the Interactions Between Cinema Loudspeakers and Screens,” and to Martin S. Banks, Jenny C. A. Read, Robert Allison, and Simon J. Watt for their May/June 2012 SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal article titled “Stereoscopy and the Human Visual System.”



The Citation of Outstanding Service to the Society, which recognizes individuals for dedicated service for the betterment of the society, will be conferred upon five members:



Peter Collis, for his consistency and tenacity in the work he has done for the Australia Section. Collis has been an active member of the section leadership team, providing high levels of support to meeting events.



Tim Dwight, for his efforts in organizing New York Section meetings and enlisting new members.



Bruce Follmer, for his consistent support of the New York Section since 1977; as a section manager, he has been involved in organizing and producing section events.



Eric Gsell, for his service, positive attitude and technical knowledge and support of the Hollywood Section. Gsell has been a consistent resource in helping with section meetings, as well as the Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition.



Oleg Nikolayevich Raev, for his work in the Russian Federation Section. Since 2009, Raev has been instrumental in initiating and organizing annual 3D conferences in the region.



The Excellence in Standards Award recognizes individuals or companies that have advanced society standards activities and processes. The 2013 award will be presented to John Hurst for his sustained efforts in D-Cinema standards and interoperability.



The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship is intended to help students further their undergraduate or graduate studies in motion pictures and television. The 2013 scholarship will be awarded to Joshua P. Berkowitz, who is pursuing a degree in motion picture science from the Rochester Institute of Technology.



Fourteen new SMPTE Fellows also will be recognized during the event.

