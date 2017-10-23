SMPTE 2017: ATTO Demos ThunderLink Adapters

LOS ANGELES—ATTO is displaying ATTO ThunderLink adapters, which offer connectivity to Thunderbolt 3 platforms, with throughput for 4K uncompressed video editing. The small form factor of Thunderbolt connectivity adapters makes them suitable for users to work on the same footage simultaneously on either 32 Gb or 16Gb Fibre Channel or 40 Gb or 10 Gb Ethernet networks.

ATTO is also featuring ATTO Celerity 32 Gb and 16 Gb Gen 6 Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs), which power faster data transfers and ensure data will be delivered in order with the lowest latency. With ATTO proprietary MultiPath Director technology, Celerity HBAs reduce downtime by providing uninterrupted real-time access to data due to load balancing and failover protection. ATTO provides the fast throughput speeds for 8K workflows.