Silverman to Keynote 2016 NAB Show Finance and Investor Conference

WASHINGTON—Running in conjunction with the 2016 NAB Show, the Media Finance and Investor Conference will get the ball rolling with a keynote conversation with “The Office” executive producer and founder of Electus, Ben Silverman.

Ben Silverman

In July of 2009, Silverman launched Electus, a studio that produces and distributes programming across cable, broadcast and OTT platforms. Prior to forming Electus, Silverman was the co-chair of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios. He also has served as the executive producer for shows like “The Office,” “Ugly Betty,” “The Tudors,” as well as current shows like “Jane the Virgin,” Netflix’s “Marco Polo,” and “The Biggest Loser.”

The keynote conversation will take place on April 18 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas. INvelop Entertainment CEO Brand Pinvidic will conduct the interview.

The Media Finance and Investor Conference will run from April 18-19, and is produced in partnership with Noble Financial Capital Markets. The conference will feature discussions with institutional investors, performance briefings, economic and technological outlook panels, and one-on-one meetings between corporate executives and the investment community. For more information, click here.