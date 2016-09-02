Signiant to Showcase File Transfer Solutions at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM—TV Technology recently spoke with Cory Bialowas, senior vice president of product marketing on their plans for the IBC Show, taking place at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

TV TECHNOLOGY:What will Signiant be showing at IBC?

CORY BIALOWAS: We’ll be demonstrating new capabilities across our entire portfolio of accelerated file transfer solutions for media enterprises. Support for local object storage is the big news for our flagship Manager+Agents, which is ‘behind the firewall’ software for automated file movement. Companies that own these systems are also adopting Flight in record numbers – that’s our cloud-native offering for upload to AWS or Azure, which can be connected directly to a M+A system. And there are lots of new enhancements to Media Shuttle, the Signiant SaaS platform that continues to be the tool of choice for people who need to move large media files fast.

TVT:Signiant recently released a new guide on FTP. Can you tell us a little more about that?

CB: That asset specifically focused on augmenting or replacing FTP, which is something that more and more of our customers are doing. FTP is old technology, it’s slow, and the user experience isn’t great. Our Media Shuttle SaaS offering is a next-generation solution that solves all of those problems, and at IBC we’re introducing new features that make it practical to undertake large-scale, enterprise-wide deployments.

TVT:What do you think the main themes for your customers will be at IBC?

CB: We’re expecting cloud technology to continue to be very topical, and local object storage is part of the same conversation. Media customers tell us that storage independence is a critical factor – so Signiant has a strong commitment to supporting a range of storage technologies and suppliers. And as always, customers are looking for technical solutions that meet their over-arching goals of business agility, cost management, and effective resource utilization.

TVT:Can you elaborate on your workflow for Azure and what customer reaction has been?

CB: That was just one example of how media workflows can be extended to the cloud, which is an area of great interest to our customers. Signiant technology plays a key role in the move to cloud technology, whether for a single simple process or the kind of large-scale cloud adoption outlined in our recent press release about Discovery Networks.

