SGL to Showcase Updates to FlashNet at 2016 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—SGL will showcase new features to its FlashNet content management solution for MAM or any automation control system, at IBC 2016.

Several new features to Flashnet will be making their European debut, including a new Infinity user interface, which provides customers with a dashboard that provides archive procedures and tools, restore functionality, system health, monitoring and analysis. Also new is support for SMPTE’s Archive eXchange Format (AXF) and Sony’s Ci cloud-based service. FlashNet also now has pre-defined drives for specific archive roles.

SGL will also demonstrate Flashnet support for DPX-format assets, featuring a one-file-per-frame function for cinema-oriented media, as well as the FlashNet Amalgamation Service, which consolidates multiple small files (i.e. JPEGs and XMLs) into one set of files, which can then be simultaneously archived without additional tape positioning. SGL will also showcase plug-in support for Avid Interplay Web Services so that customers can employ Avid Interplay Archive at any time in the future without the need to re-archive any content.

To see all these new additions to the FlashNet content management solution, visit SGL’s booth 7.J15. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.