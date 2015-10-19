SGL Preps New Content Management Software for SMPTE 2015

FAREHAM, ENGLAND—U.K.-based content archive and software management provider SGL will be hopping across the pond to attend SMPTE 2015 in Los Angeles, and they’re bringing a bunch of new software to showcase.

Among the technology that SGL is planning to display are services that offer integration and compatibility with Avid systems. The first is the Direct Connect, which allows Avid ISIS users to transfer high-res material quickly. SGL also provides support for Avid Web Services, allowing customers to employ Avid Integrated Archive at any time in the future without having to re-archive content.

SGL will also have a collaboration with Aspera and Data Expedition in regards to Cloud services that it will demonstrate at SMPTE. The new software enables broadcasters to transfer content to the cloud services of Amazon Web Service for additional means of storage and disaster recovery workflows.

New versions of both the FlashPack and FlashWeb are also set to be unveiled. A new entry-level of FlashPack, SGL’s content storage management system ‘in a box,’ provides all elements of an integrated Hierarchical Storage Management archive. The latest version of FlashWeb, meanwhile, includes enhanced search capabilities and simplified navigation to archive and restore material to any configured FlashNet disk or tape group.

Additionally, SGL will display an asset migration service, LTFS support, and a new SGL web service with enhanced API with support for REST.

SMPTE 2015 takes place from Oct. 26-29 in Los Angeles. SGL will be located at booth 214.