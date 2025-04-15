SMPTE Issues Call For Technical Papers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has issued a call for technical papers for its 2025 Media Technology Summit, Oct. 13-16, at the Pasadena (Calif.) Convention Center.

The society will accept 300- to 400-word paper abstracts until May 31 on a variety of potential topics, including:

Emerging and disruptive technologies, including AI and automation, 5G and next-generation connectivity, blockchain and decentralized media systems and robotics, control systems and machine vision.

Content creation and production innovation, including virtual, augmented and mixed reality production, immersive and interactive media experiences and next-generation content creation workflows.

Media infrastructure and distribution, including cloud and edge computing solutions, IP-based media systems and networking innovations and evolution of streaming, OTT and hybrid delivery models.

Compression, processing and optimization, including advanced codecs, compression techniques and standards, AI-powered signal processing and media optimization and HDR, color science and imaging technologies.

Hardware, display and capture technologies, including cutting-edge display, projection and viewing systems and photonics, sensors and optical technologies.

Industry, security and sustainability, including sustainable media production and green workflows, cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure resilience, standards development and industry evolution and cloud workflows and their role in sustainability.

The program committee will also accept submissions on other topics relevant to the media technology industry.

Abstract submission closes May 31. The program committee will review abstracts and notify authors of their decisions between June 1-30. Presenters will be required to confirm conference attendance and submit more details July 3-17. Draft manuscripts and presentation decks are due Aug. 31. Final manuscripts and presentations are due Sept. 30.

More information is on the SMPTE website .