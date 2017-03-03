SGL Content Management Unit Gets Spotlight at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—SGL will highlight enhancements to its FlashNet content management system at the 2017 NAB Show. The latest FlashNet version now incorporates new tools that enable multiple sites to stay in sync with each other, even when every site is running its own production processes. They’ve also revised the FlashNet Watch Folder Service, which now manages projects, offers efficient incremental archiving, monitors vast numbers of watch folder files and supports Mac and camera storage workflow.

There’s also new support for Amazon S3 and Glacier cloud platforms, allowing them to be used seamlessly as archive destinations. With FlashNet’s life-cycle rules engine, media assets can move easily between platforms. Support for Sony Ci, Sony’s cloud-based service has also been added, allowing media professionals to collaborate on the creation of high-resolution content.

There is also additional support for DPX formatted assets, and allows a pre-defined number of drives to be allocated within the library for specific purposes, such as archiving only Avid jobs or restoring/archiving material at a certain time of the day.

The 2017 NAB Show also marks the U.S. launch of SGL FlashNet Lite, an entry-level archive system that provides options for content storage that is disk-only, tape-only, optical disk-based, or a combination of disk and tape. Running on a single server node, the scalable system incorporates important FlashNet tools including: integration with partner solutions and storage devices, business storage rules, partial file restore, and SGL’s sophisticated Infinity user interface.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. SGLwill be in boothSL5306. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.