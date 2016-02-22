SGL Bringing Updated FlashNet CMS to 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—SGL will unveil a new version of its FlashNet content management system at the 2016 NAB Show. This version, which will be rolled out over the next 12 months, has an elegant user interface/dashboard that provides easy access to sophisticated tools that simplify the archive and restore process.

With this version, customers can now allocate a pre-defined number of drives within their library for a specific role, such as archiving Avid jobs only, or restoring/archiving material at a certain time of day, for more efficient operations.

SGL also developed a new Avid Interplay Web Services plug-in with a partial file restore feature powered by Glookast. With this partial file restore feature, operators can use the archive capabilities they currently require, but employ Avid Interplay/Archive at any future time, without the need to re-archive content, and easily select and restore elements of a clip directly from the archive in high resolution. Prior to this, partial file restore functionality could only be achieved using the full Avid Interplay/Archive system.

SGL is also announcing support for AXF, LTO-7 and the Sony Ci cloud-based service, which allows media professionals to collaborate, create and share high resolution content, and transfer it directly to the cloud from their MAM system using SGL Flashnet. SGL also supports Aspera and Amazon S3 via the ExpeDat Gateway. And the latest version of SGL’s Flashnet API now supports REST, further simplifying Flashnet integration for partners.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. SGL will be in booth SL5306. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.