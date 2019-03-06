SCTE-ISBE Announce Panelists, Topics for Georgia Tech Leadership Event

EXTON, Pa.—Cox, Comcast and ARRIS executives are among the cable telecommunications experts scheduled to discuss new technologies and their impact at the 2019 SCTE-ISBE Leadership Institute, March 11-14, at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and International Society of Broadband Experts announced today.

Subject matter experts will discuss wireless services, consumer premises equipment, network security needs and trends, and how the pace of development of new technologies impact cable telecommunications, SCTE-ISBE said.

Brad Boucher, executive director of security threat and risk management, at Cox Communications; Charles Cheevers, CTO, CPE at ARRIS; and Drew Davis, executive director, wireless technology, at Cox Communications will participate in a March 12 panel on wireless, CPE and network security.

On March 14, Comcast executives will participate on panels to discuss new technology lifecycle. They include Thomas Carroll, VP, advanced engineering; Paul Navin, division VP of technical operations; and Aaron Weimer, VP, engineering and XOC. They will be joined by Derek DiGiacomo, senior director, energy programs and business continuity at SCTE-ISBE.

The event will open March 11 with a discussion of cable technology trends by SCTE-ISBE SVP, engineering and CTO Chris Bastian.

Among the topics expected to be discussed during the event are:

Strategic Thinking and Disruptions

Justifying Technology Investments

Analyzing Financial Statements for Business Decisions

Managing Change in Technology Implementations

Leading and Managing High Performing Teams

Effectively Communications Complex Ideas

Managing Projects: What is the Worry Curve and Why Should I Shift It?

More information about the event is available online.