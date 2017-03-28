SAM Heads to NAB Show With Live 4K Sports and News Gear

LAS VEGAS—SAM will showcase a 4K live sports production workflow and versatile, multi-format news production systems at the 2017 NAB Show, as well as advances in IP and 12G-SDI products. With the ability to meet HD and UHD demands for any size production, SAM’s 4K live sports workflow enables very fast turnaround of editing, replays and highlights, and the ability to publish highlights and replays directly to social media.

LiveTouch 4K

SAM will also show its multi-format news solutions featuring integrated social media publishing workflows for every platform, and an open, flexible, collaborative environment that allows for easy integration with newsroom partners. Multi-format, multi-aspect ratio media management allows users to seamlessly mix aspects and file sizes from acquisition through delivery. .

SAM will show multiviewers for 12G and IP, as well as media content monitoring and control solutions based on its Media Biometrics. Distributed intelligent logic engines enable exception-based and schedule-aware monitoring, with third party, master control integration. There will also be new IP products with 40, 25, 50 and 100 GbE interfaces.

SAM will also showcase its ICE SDC software playout solution for virtualized IP playout; a 12G-SDI master control system with HD/1080p and 4K-12Gps single link-support; and a web-based user interface for its Morpheus UX multi-channel playout control that lets users tailor channel views.

The company has also added FormatFusion4 HDR conversion to its Kahuna production switchers, and 4K and HDR conversion to its mid-range KudosPro and UHD1000 products.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. SAM will be in boothSL1805. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.