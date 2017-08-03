Rohde & Schwarz to Present Monitoring and Multiviewer Gear at IBC

MUNICH—More than 40 exhibitors will come together at IP Showcase to demonstrate IP interoperability of their products in a realistic, live environment. They will show the full potential IP offers for realtime media on a single, large stage with devices from different vendors, based on common IP interoperability standards and specifications. The presentations at IP Showcase will be organized into logical application islands, such as live production signal streams, contribution and playout signal streams, to demonstrate the user-friendliness and interoperability of IP solutions. Rohde & Schwarz will take an active part in this event with its R&S PRISMON IP-based monitoring and multiviewer solution. The solution is fully software-based and takes an innovative multistandard, multiprotocol approach, which makes it ideal for the objectives of IP Showcase.

The new R&S PRISMON offers a single-device solution for automatic, convergent monitoring of broadcast and streaming media content transported in networks. It supports, among other features, the SDI, SMPTE 2022-1/2, SMPTE 2022-6, AIMS/SMPTE 2110, ASPEN, HLS and DASH transport standards as well as media formats such as MPEG 2/4, HEVC and TICO. Future new standards and media formats can be added via software upgrades efficiently and flexibly. R&S PRISMON automatically detects and signals dropouts and content errors in realtime, using sophisticated monitoring functions such as Video freeze with whitelisting and Video content compare. A large number of channels – including those in UHD quality – can be monitored in parallel with R&S PRISMON and visualized in a straightforward manner on a multiviewer video wall.

Also on display will be VirtuWall, a cloud-based supplementary service to R&S PRISMON from Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary GMIT GmbH. Using a mobile app, the optional VirtuWall service transmits monitoring data collected from geographically distributed R&S PRISMON probes via a secure connection to mobile user equipment and displays it in condensed form. As a result, offsite technicians can for the first time quickly identify and assess the sources and effects of errors via remote access, eliminating the need for on-site visits to the place of installation of monitoring and multiviewer probes, as would be required with conventional solutions.

The R&S PRISMON monitoring and multiviewer solution is available from Rohde & Schwarz on hardware at various performance levels and as a cloud-based installation. It will be demonstrated together with the VirtuWall cloud service at IBC 2017, booth 7.E25, and at IP Showcase in E.106.