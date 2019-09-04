RIST Forum to Host ‘Lunch And Learn’ at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—A midday meal and education are on the agenda for the RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport) Forum at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam.

The forum will host a free “Lunch and Learn” event Monday, Sept. 16, during the confab. Those attending the lunch will have the chance to learn more about RIST and its possible uses in video delivery.

During lunch, RIST experts will be available to talk about the protocol and the forum. There will also be presentations and a panel discussion with representatives from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental, Cobalt Digital, DVEO, Net Insight, Open Broadcast Systems, VideoFlow and Zixi.

A variety of topics will be discussed, including: the RIST Main Profile, encryption, high-end live media workflows, delivery of content to tens of millions of people using RIST, as well as how RIST and the cloud are transforming content distribution and the future of the format, the forum said.

“RIST is all about the combination of interoperability and innovation, giving the broadcast industry a simple yet highly effective method for interchanging professional signals between different vendors,” said Alexander Sandström, co-chair of the RIST Forum. “RIST has the potential to solve a lot of the complexity with live media workflows.”

RIST was jointly developed by a group of experts using a standards-based approach. RIST provides an open, interoperable and technically robust solution for low-latency live video over unmanaged networks.