Riedel Highlighting Trio of New Products at CCW 2015

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel has announced its slate of products it will be bringing to CCW 2015, highlighted by three of its latest, the MediorNet MicroN, the Tango TNG-200, and the RSP-2318 Smartpanel.

MicroN

Riedel’s MicroN is an 80 G media distribution network device for MediorNet media transport and management systems. MicroN is a high-density signal interface that works with the MediorNet MetroN and features an array of audio, video and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10 Gb MediorNet high-speed links. The MicroN can come as a fully networked MediorNet device or as a point-to-point edition.

The Tango TNG-200 is a networked-based platform that offers support for Ravenna/AES67 and AVB standards. The system features its own dedicated intercom application; comes with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display; and has intuitive front panel controls that can recall presets and adjust audio levels. It also has two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two Ravenna/AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies.

Designed to serve as a multifunctional user interface, the RSP-2318 Smartpanel features three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in 1 RU. Ravenna/AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono and stereo applications; an integrated power supply; individual volume controls; two USB ports; two Ethernet connectors; GPIO; audio I/O; an option slot; removable gooseneck microphone; SD card slot; and HDMI output.

Riedel also plans to show its Artist Digital Matrix Intercom, MediorNet Compact, and STX-200 Professional Skype Interface.

CCW 2015 takes place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. Riedel Communications will be located at booth 1043. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.