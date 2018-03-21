Rep. Greg Walden to Speak at 2018 NAB Show Opening

WASHINGTON—House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will be taking a break from Washington to talk with the broadcasters at the 2018 NAB Show. The NAB announced that Walden will take part in a fireside chat with NAB President CEO Gordon Smith and his Committee’s current legislation and the impact that it could have on the broadcast industry.

“From his days as a longtime radio broadcaster and now one of the most influential members of Congress, Greg Walden has been a steadfast champion of local broadcasting,” said Smith. “This is a great opportunity for broadcasters to hear from a key lawmaker about the legal, regulatory and legislative challenges facing radio and TV in Washington.”

In addition to Walden, NAB has announced that the 2018 NAB Show opening will feature Smith’s annual “State of the Broadcast Industry” address, a keynote from YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan and the presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award to Robin Roberts.

The 2018 NAB Show opening will take place on Monday, April 9 at 9 a.m. on the Main Stage in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.