Renegade Labs to Push Audio Systems at 2017 NAB Show

CEDAR RIDGE, CALIF.—Renegade Labs will have a pair of audio products at its booth during the 2017 NAB Show that will support both Dante/AES67 networked audio and SDI multi-channel audio.

M3G-XT

One of the products is the D3G, which converts SDI audio to Dante/AES67 networked audio. The D3G can convert eight channels of SD/HD/3G SDI audio to Dante. The platform also includes eight channels of analog output for confidence monitoring, audio delay for video path corrections and onboard sample rate converters to accommodate any Dante network sample rate.

The M3G-XT multi-input/multichannel audio monitoring system will also be on display. The M3G-XT allows for SDI audio monitoring and can monitor additional audio sources like Dante/AES67, analog or digital inputs. The system can be configured to work with all Renegade I/O modules. When combined with a Dante/AES67 networked audio module , M3G-XT can monitor both networked audio and incoming SDI signals while simultaneously sourcing the SDI audio on the Dante network. With the 3G/HD/SD dual SDI module users can monitor up to three SDI sources in a single platform. Additional features include surround sound downmix, panel-snapshot memory registers, analog stereo input and headphone output, as well as a companion GUI application that is available for Windows, Mac OS X or Linux.

Renegade will also show its M3G SDI audio monitoring system and its line of digital audio mixers.

Renegade will demonstrate the products at its booth, C3244, during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.