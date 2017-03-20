Quantum to Showcase 4K Workflow-Optimized Storage at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Quantum is bringing storage solutions and architectures that maximize performance for compressed and uncompressed 4K workflows. Quantum will demonstrate how its Xcellis solution leverages StorNext technology and all-flash arrays to enable users to maximize workflow efficiency, especially for demanding color correction, high-end compositing and finishing workflows.

Xcellis

The Xcellis has been enhanced with lab-validated 4K reference architectures for handling intense 4K workloads and streaming. This testing included characterization of large- and small-form-factor disk drives, a variety of array configurations, and a complement of compressed and uncompressed 4K formats.

The company will also showcase FlexTier public and private cloud access capability, which makes it easier to integrate existing public cloud storage accounts and third-party object storage (private cloud) into the familiar StorNext media environment. With support for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, NetApp StorageGRID, IBM Cleversafe and Scality RING, FlexTier helps content owners reduce the cost and complexity of cloud storage management, while protecting their media assets and cloud storage investments.

Visitors to the Quantum booth will also see how StorNext environments foster creative collaboration since content creators around the world can access the same centralized storage and make their work immediately available to others on their team. There will also be hourly demonstrations of live multi-stream 4K color correction and editorial workflows delivered from Quantum storage systems, supported by the StorNext platform.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Quantum will be in boothsSL5705 and SL5810. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.