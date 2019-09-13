Quantum Takes on Demands of 4K, 8K Post at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Quantum is featuring the latest developments in its StorNext file system, F-Series NVMe storage arrays for video editing and rendering and R-Series removable, ruggedized storage systems for remote and mobile video during the ongoing IBC 2019 convention at the RAI Amsterdam.

The company is also making its executives available to discuss Quantum’s new line of Distributed Cloud Services and Cloud-Based Analytics Software, which allows users or Quantum’s own support team to manage and monitor environments around the world from one location.

“As the media industry produces more high-resolution, high frame-rate content, significant demands are being placed on the underlying storage infrastructure supporting these workflows,” said Quantum President and CEO Jamie Lerner.

“At IBC, visitors will see a more product- and technology-focused Quantum building on our leadership in both high-speed processing and long-term archiving of video and image content.”

Making its European debut is the Quantum F-Series ultra-fast, highly available NVMe storage array, which uses NVMe flash drives for reads and writes up to five times faster than traditional flash storage and networking systems. This performance supports the demands of real-time editing and rendering of 4K and 8K video, the company said.

The latest versions of the StorNext file system and appliances feature redesigned appliance hardware with two-times faster performance and other benefits, including editing and coloring of 8K content in real time, new predictive data movement and analytics capabilities, new cloud integration approaches and a simpler user experience, the company said.

See Quantum at IBC 2019 stand 7.B07