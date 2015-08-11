Quantel and Snell to Debut New Brand at IBC 2015

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Get ready for a whole new Quantel and Snell, as the company has announced that it will launch a new brand, new vision and new developments at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show. Details on the new brand and vision are being kept under lock and key until the show opens.

As for the new developments Quantel and Snell will have on display, they include a suite of technologies to enable broadcasters and media organizations to transition to IP and 4K infrastructures; virtualized media workflow management and delivery; new technology for intelligent monitoring across media production chain to provide joined-up, error free content delivery to multiple platforms; and support for next-generation display technology with HDR production systems.

“In the five months since NAB, we have radically overhauled and brought together every aspect of the two businesses to create a new company with a unique mix of experience and energy,: said Tim Thorsteinson, Quantel and Snell CEO. “The first fruits of our new direction are on show at IBC, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with our customers.”

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Quantel and Snell will be located at booth 7.G20.