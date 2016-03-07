Qligent Plans Cloud-Based Monitoring Demo at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Qligent will highlight new features that simplify the scalability of its flagship Vision cloud-based monitoring platform at the 2016 NAB Show. These include new Virtual Probes that can analyze IP-based streams from anywhere in the field, and present that data on a centralized Vision dashboard in the cloud.





Qligent’s Virtual Probes eliminate travel expenses and on-site commissioning, and since they’re virtual, installation and configuration can be achieved remotely in a day or less, and easily relocated to a new server anywhere in the world. This is especially beneficial for monitoring one-time events, like live sports and special broadcasts, enabling users to rent a virtual server or cloud, and avoid the labor associated with setup and teardown.

Qligent’s flexible model for Vision offers an on-premises option and deployment via its Oversight monitoring-as-a-service platform, which offers a pay-as-you-go model that lets customers fill resource and skillset gaps. Other new Vision scalability benefits include multi-layer stream monitoring, IT integration with support for Lightweight Directory Access Protocol and IP-based stream capture with Wireshark-equivalent recording to analyze the lowest levels of the stream and capture data in a way that IT professionals can leverage.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Qligentwill be in booth N1011. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com