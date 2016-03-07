Pronology to Highlight Location Intelligence at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Pronologywill highlight Location Intelligence, a new feature of its media asset management (MAM) system, at the 2016 NAB Show. Location Intelligence lets editors, producers and other creative collaborators quickly determine whether the content they need is available on-site or if it must be transferred from another site.

Many large media companies acquire and store high-resolution footage—and even multiple copies of that footage—in various locations, such as regional studios, that are often separate from where producers and editors need to work with it.

Instead of wasting valuable time, bandwidth and other resources transferring unneeded media, including 4K—or creating extra copies of assets that already exist—Location Intelligence’s browser interface pinpoints the whereabouts of the media assets and requests copies to be delivered to their location—facilitating more efficient globally dispersed production.

Pronology MAM users can instantly view streamable proxy files of their content regardless of location, select their favorite shots, organize them into custom bins and send them to edit stations or other places. If what the media users want isn’t immediately available on-site, it’s automatically transferred from the most convenient location, either as a full asset or partially extracted sub-clip, and sent where desired.

