Primestream to Demo Dynamic Media Management at NAB Show

MIAMI—Primestream will use its time at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show to highlight its Dynamic Media Management technology that integrates workflow from capture, production and management through to delivery of assets. In addition to new versions of its Fork and Xchange systems, Primestream will display new virtual reality/360 workflows, 4K enhancements, MXF workflows, and enhanced integration with Adobe, Avid and Final Cut Pro systems.

The latest version for Fork, v5.5, now offers third-party traffic system support with solutions for metadata exchange between traffic, MAM and automation. Consumers can utilize metadata generated by traffic systems in the Fork acquisition, production, archive and playout modules. The new version of Fork comes with Primestream’s metadata exchange, allowing users to add optional metadata driven newsroom and real-time sports-data feed integration.

With its Xchange v5.0, Primestream is introducing project centric workflows, enabling the creation, sharing and collaboration of post-production projects inside Xchange or using a built-in plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro. Xchange also supports Equirectangular Virtual Reality/360 media playback and review, as well as direct API integration with Telestream’s Vantage for automated transcode workflows.

Primestream will be located at booth SL10261 during the 2016 NAB Show, which takes place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.