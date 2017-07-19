PlayBox Technology EU Tackles Workflow Efficiency at IBC 2017

SOFIA, BULGARIA—At IBC2017 stand 1. A10, global systems integration specialists, PlayBox Technology EU (PBT EU) presents an innovative line-up that should not be missed by any media company seeking to be more efficient and effective. PBT EU continues to develop and provide unique performance-leading solutions and customizable engineering services to empower broadcast production professionals to operate proficiently at the forefront of digital environments.

EXEcutor

PBT EU will showcase its recently upgraded EXEcutor broadcast server line with enhanced features, introducing new EXEcutor Media Integrator module as an addition to the “Channel-In-A-Box” bundle, as well as significant functionalities in the intuitive EXEcutor Virtual Control Panel (EVCP).

PBT EU also introduces to IBC for the first time, its multichannel, multilingual captioning and subtitling application suite SubtitleNext Central, bringing a brand new groundbreaking solution boasting advanced subtitle workflow levels, including the ability to support universal format transcoding and all live content in real time.

In addition, Profuz Digital’s comprehensive business process and information management system LAPIS, will be featured again this year. Web-based, it’s designed to efficiently centralize processes and data all under one roof. LAPIS automatically prepares, ingests, converts, encrypts and watermarks materials used for localization, translation, editing, dubbing, voice-over, subtitling, as well as literally everything related to data-processing, such as content and project/task management, user permissions and access rights, business process management, invoicing and reporting, all together into one single environment.