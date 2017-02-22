Pixel Power Virtualized Playout & Automation Coming to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Virtualized playout and automation systems from Pixel Power will be on hand at the 2017 NAB Show, including its Stream Master media processing and Gallium workflow orchestration for virtualized and cloud implementations. These systems integrate Pixel Power’s sophisticated graphics, DVE and channel branding capabilities to maximize audience engagement and retention.

Stream Master

Pixel Power’s Factory, which adds a layer of intelligence to its Clarity graphics engine can also be expected. Together, these systems work with media management processes to automatically generate large quantities of promos, trailers, and other promotional and marketing content, saving considerable production time and effort.

With Pixel Power products, users can choose between capital and operating expenditures, purchasing licenses or a pay as you go model, and having discreet appliances versus virtualization in a data center or in the public cloud.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Pixel Powerwill be in boothSL8320. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.