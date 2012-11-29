Paley Honored by WABE

CALGARY, ALBERTA: Ron Paley, pictured alongside Darrin Paley, was honored this week for contributions to the Canadian broadcast industry during the Western Association of Broadcast Engineers (WABE) convention in Calgary, Alberta.



Ron and wife Carol Paley operate family businesses Oakwood Broadcast and Ron Paley Broadcast. The company recently acquired Digital Juke Box Automation. He received the WABE Ambassador of the Year Award.



The award was noted as well by Wheatstone Corp. Oakwood Broadcast represents the Audioarts line while Ron Paley Broadcast handles the Wheatstone and Vorsis lines as a studio systems consultant. Further, son Darrin Paley has worked for Wheatstone for 11 years, after spending six years in the Paley family business.



Wheatstone President Gary Snow said in the company’s own announcement, “Ron is a huge part of the broadcast story as well as the Wheatstone story. He has been a driving force behind all the important milestones in Canadian broadcasting. If it was happening in Canada, and if it was good for broadcasters, you can be sure Ron was involved somehow.”



Paley also was long associated with automation manufacturer OMT Technologies.



