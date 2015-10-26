Omnitek to Demo Upgraded Tool Box at SMPTE 2015

LOS ANGELES-Test & Measurement solutions provider Omnitek is showing the Ultra 4K Tool Box at the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. The Ultra was upgraded to support single-link 4K over 12G-SDI earlier this year and after successful evaluation has been shipping since June to a range of manufacturers from “glass-to-glass.”

Ultra 4K Tool Box

This 12G-SDI T&M solution features tools for physical layer and data analysis, plus generation and conversion of signals from SD to 4K. It provides a platform for manufacturers, broadcast networks and systems developers to build, test and commission UHD-TV products and infrastructure.

This feature-rich product also introduces jitter spectrum and histogram tools to ascertain source and spread of jitter on an incoming signal. A real-time 12G-SDI Eye diagram featuring automatic rise and fall-time measurement is also available to give a comprehensive physical layer analysis solution that’s tailored to the broadcast industry.