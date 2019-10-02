NYC TV Week Announces Speakers from Google, Disney, More

NEW YORK—NYC Television Week has announced its expanded series of speakers and panels as it preps for three days of insight, knowledge and thought leadership covering every aspect of the TV industry, with a special focus on Hispanic TV and video media.

Among the speakers added to the panels and keynotes at this must-attend conference are executives from such news-making media giants as Google, Comcast, Univision, Starz, Viacom, Pluto TV, Omnicom, Sinclair Broadcasting, a4 Media, Condista, Telemundo and many more. Providing expert analysis and insight into industry trends and developments will be a diverse lineup of speakers from both well-established players as well as disruptive start-ups. In addition, the event offers networking opportunities designed to help further attendees professional development and a series of celebratory events that point the spotlight of recognition and acclaim at accomplished and up-and-coming talents.

Presented by Future plc, parent of the leading TV business news outlets Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, the three-day conference takes place at the Westin Times Square in midtown Manhattan. This year marks the first that NYC Television Week has transitioned to a multi-track format that will address changes and developments in the rapidly-evolving media landscape. The conference will feature content addressing advanced advertising, streaming TV and TV data. In addition, the Hispanic TV Summit, now in its 17th year and produced by Schramm Marketing Group, is a featured element of NYC Television Week’s content offering, present its attendees with a comprehensive overview of current trends and best practices in Hispanic broadcasting, cable and streaming.

NYC Television Week will also feature a number of special commemorative events, including the 29th annual Broadcasting & CableHall of Fame induction ceremony and the second annual NYC TV Week 40 Under 40 reception.

While centered at the Westin Times Square, NYC Television Week events will in the heart of Manhattan, starting on Monday, Oct. 28, and concluding on Wednesday, Oct. 30. For a complete description of all events, panels, keynotes and special presentations—and to register—visit www.nyctvweek.com today.