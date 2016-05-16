NYC Television Week Adds Video, VR Sessions

NEW YORK—Now known as the NYC Television & Video Week, the fourth annual event is adding industry-related video components to its schedule, including sessions on virtual reality. Presented by Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV, the NYC Television & Video Week will offer education, information and networking for broadcast, cable, OTT, advertising and tech companies, according to the press release.

The four day event will kick off with its new Virtual Reality 20/20 session, which will take a closer look at this new technology and its impact on programming, distribution and marketing. The 26th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame ceremony will also be on tap, as well as the Advanced Advertising conference, the Next TV Summit, where it will present the new Next TV Innovator of the Year Award, and the Hispanic Television Summit.

Running from Oct. 17-20, all of the events will be held at one of three locations: the TimesCenter, Waldorf Astoria or Grand Hyatt. For more information, or to register, visit nyctvweek.com.