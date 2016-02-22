Nverzion to Display Cloud-based Server at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Nverzion will demonstrate enhancements to its Cloud Nine cloud-based video server at the 2016 NAB Show, including streaming over IP. The server leverages Cloud Nine—which integrates the functionality of a traditional video server plus "Channel in a Box" type features into a cost effective, reliable network-based solution. New Cloud Store functionality enables play out of up to 16 channels from a storage device, or multiple storage devices via Gigabit networks.

N-Point Direct

It also leverages simultaneous recording and playout of content from third-party commercial and program delivery systems, and updates metadata to streamline operations. With its ability to automatically sense network triggers and roll to local commercial breaks, the video server improves efficiency, freeing up operations staff to focus on other important tasks.

Nverzion will also launch N-Point Direct video preparation software, which enables broadcasters to access virtually any digital asset, perform segmenting, previewing, text creation, add effects, editing and transcoding, and more, without need for additional dedicated video server ports.

Nverzion will also unveil an enhanced version of its Component Level Automation System Solutions platform. With support for Windows 10, CLASS now offers a configurable GUI, 64-bit OS, and 16MB of RAM, increasing the efficiency and reliability of file-based workflows, and enabling cutting-edge graphics.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Nverzion will be in booth N3725. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.