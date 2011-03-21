

Fourth Generation NewsTicker Combines Automation and Intuitive Design: NewsTicker is the most customizable and complete edge graphics system in North America. Through its advanced automation engine, stations can perform content-aware decision making to match a standard operating procedure, and integrated directly with their MCR automation system. Over 400 stations rely on NewsTicker's data service for hands-off entry of essential ticker content, as well as its ability to automate school closings, election returns, severe weather statements and promotional branding. NewsTicker is a true end-to-end solution built exclusively for lower-fifth news graphics and edge branding, backed by 24-hour support.



Website:www.newsroomsolutions.com



