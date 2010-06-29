NETIA - Christophe Carniel, CEO and President

Christophe Carniel

Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2010?



The main focus at IBC2010 will be HD and 3D, but we also think the hot topic is still tapeless workflow and how to manage media assets in a tapeless environment. Content management in general will also be of great interest to the convention attendees.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



NETIA has experienced some growth in 2009 even though some of our projects were put on hold. However, we have seen very positive signs this year at NAB and we think the recession is now almost over. We are confident that IBC 2010 will be a great show for us as major projects become active again and as broadcasters visit the show looking for new solutions.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2010 and that broadcasters should look for there?



NETIA’s new Manreo 3 media asset management solution will be showcased at the NETIA booth 1.A29.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



Together with our parent company GlobeCast, NETIA will offer solutions to assist broadcasters and telcos with their workflows and enable them to connect to their partners in a “digital ecosystem.” We will provide media asset management and program origination services which enable playout of their channels to multiple platforms around the world. We have also adapted our Manreo platform to fit the needs of not only traditional broadcasters but also of telcos. Together with our parent company GlobeCast we now offer a complete solution.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



NETIA is based in Claret, located in the south of France near Montpellier. We have more than 70 employees -- 30 percent of our employees have job functions related to research and development and IT development.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?



We have attended the IBC show for more than ten years. We love the variety of food Amsterdam has to offer from Indian to sushi and Italian restaurants.



Q. 3D – Hope or Hype or In Between, or wait and see?



Hope for sure!



