NATE Announces Record-Setting Attendance at UNITE 2017

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—NATE UNITE 2017 was a record-setting affair, as the annual conference saw more attendees and exhibitors than ever before, per the National Association of Tower Erectors.

The 2017 event had 1,801 individual registered attendees, topping the 2016 event and previous record holder of 1,614. In addition, the 153 participating exhibitors surpassed the previous mark of 137 for a NATE event.

NATE UNITE 2018 in Nashville, Tenn., is already in the planning stages, according to NATE’s executive director Todd Schlekeway.