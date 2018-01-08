NABEF to Hold Career Fair at 2018 NAB Show
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation will hold the NAB Show Career Fair at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, April 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the 2018 NAB Show. The event, which is free to job seekers, will offer panel discussions, one-on-one career coaching, resume workshops and hiring opportunities for various broadcast careers.
The career fair, co-produced with the Broadcast Education Association, is offering an early-bird discounted booth rate of $250 to recruiters who register before Feb. 14.
According to an NAB press release announcing the job fair, all recruiters receive Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) credit with the purchase of a booth.
For more information, visit the NAB website and the NABEF website.
